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Wildcats Bow Out of ECC Tournament with Semifinal Loss to D'Youville
12 days ago
DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. — Daemen (16-11, 8-4 ECC) fell to D'Youville (16-13, 8-4 ECC) 3-0 in the ECC Championship Semifinals on Friday at Neil Judge Student Athlete Center. The Wildcats were held to a .035 hitting percentage with 27 kills, though they pushed the third set to 33-31 after dropping the first two sets 25-18 and 25-14. With their victory, the Saints move on to play Mercy in the ECC Championship Final on Saturday.