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Report: Blue Jays eyeing NBP Triple Crown winner Sato
By Tom Ruminski,2 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays are showing interest in Japanese star Teruaki Sato, sources told Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, viewing him as a potential corner outfielder. Sato, who won the Nippon Professional Baseball Triple Crown, played third base for the Hanshin Tigers this year. However, the 27-year-old's also logged 262 games in the outfield over his career in Japan.