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Golden Eagles Dominate Stanislaus State in Home Opener
By Madison Kelly,11 days ago
Irvine, Calif. - Concordia University Irvine women's basketball delivered a commanding performance in its home opener, defeating Stanislaus State 90-33. The Golden Eagles put together a commanding performance on both ends of the floor, showcasing their offensive firepower, defensive intensity, and depth throughout the contest. From the opening minutes, Concordia...