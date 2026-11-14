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Football: 2027 3-star TE Hudson Harbuck commits to TCU
By Russell Hodges,2 days ago
The Horned Frogs pick up a three-star prospect from All Saints. TCU football has now accumulated 20 recruits in its 2027 class after the addition of three-star All Saints tight end prospect Hudson Harbuck. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder, who plays his high school football in Fort Worth, is the son of former TCU offensive line Josh Harbuck, a Horned Frog from 1998-2003. Hudson Harbuck was previously committed to Oregon State, but flipped his commitment to TCU on Nov. 13.
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