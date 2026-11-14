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David Demaree: Who belongs in Coraopolis?
By David Demaree,13 days ago
If you drive through Coraopolis along Fourth or Fifth Avenue, you will notice ethnic businesses. Over the last decade or so, a Jamaican-owned grocery store, a carnicería and a taco stand have opened their doors. Immigration is relatively new to the community, and its presence is increasingly visible. These storefronts offer a glimpse of what its future might look like.
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