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ULA Vulcan Poised for Return to Flight Amazon Leo 1 Launch of Internet Satellites after Lengthy Anomaly Grounding: Photos
By Ken Kremer,13 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL – After a one day Friday the 13th delay due to ‘power interruptions’ and a lengthy grounding following the Feb 2026 launch anomaly the ULA Vulcan Centaur rocket is planned to lift off for only the fifth time on Saturday morning,Nov. 14, on the Leo 1 commercial mission for delivery of a heavy batch of broadband internet satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation to LEO from Florida’s Space Coast.
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