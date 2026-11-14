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Chulahoma, Marshall County: The Rise and Decline of an Antebellum Mississippi Town
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Chulahoma, Marshall County: The Rise and Decline of an Antebellum Mississippi Town. In the southwestern corner of Marshall County, Mississippi, along Highway 4 near the Tate County line, lies the small community of Chulahoma. Today, it is a quiet rural settlement surrounded by farmland, wooded hills, and roads that connect it to Holly Springs, Byhalia, and the surrounding countryside. Its modest appearance gives little indication of the role it once played in the history of northern Mississippi, when Chulahoma was a prosperous commercial village, an important educational center, and a serious contender for the county seat of Marshall County.
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