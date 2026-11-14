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Waterford, Marshall County: From an Antebellum Crossroads to a Civil War Headquarters
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Waterford, Marshall County: From an Antebellum Crossroads to a Civil War Headquarters. In southern Marshall County, Mississippi, the small community of Waterford carries the history of two settlements that shared the same name but occupied different ground. Long before the railroad became the center of local commerce, the original village stood near Spring Creek, where travelers, merchants, farmers, and militia companies gathered along the roads connecting Holly Springs, Oxford, and Memphis. During the 1830s and 1840s, Old Waterford developed into a busy crossroads community, supported by surrounding agricultural plantations and the movement of people and goods through northern Mississippi.