undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Slayden, Marshall County, Mississippi: From Gourd Neck to an Agricultural High School Community
By Alex Hall,2 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Slayden, Marshall County, Mississippi: From Gourd Neck to an Agricultural High School Community. In the northern reaches of Marshall County, Mississippi, near the Tennessee state line, the small community of Slayden has a history that reaches far beyond its modern crossroads along U.S. Highway 72. What began as a rural settlement in the nineteenth century developed into a center of farming, commerce, religious life, and agricultural education, supported by families whose connections to the area extended across generations. For much of the twentieth century, its agricultural high school stood at the center of community life, drawing students from beyond Marshall County and providing a gathering place for residents whose livelihoods were closely tied to the surrounding farmland.