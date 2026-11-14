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Recap: Cumberland Funds Girls Flag Football, Hears Pushback on School Map
By Adriana Vossari,13 days ago
Cumberland High School will add girls flag football in spring 2027, its first new sport since 2006. Athletics will fund it, with help from the Patriots on uniforms and gear. No school boundaries changed. The newest elementary map, Option C, would move 141 students from the Garvin area to B.F. Norton. Members split over a short-term fix versus a long-range plan, and residents asked for walkers to stay at their schools. A revised bus policy now spells out the opt-in process, and the water-bottle rule now bans glass.
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