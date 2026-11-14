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Recap: Jamestown Ratifies Shared Superintendent Rules, Hears Top Test Scores
By Adriana Vossari,13 days ago
Jamestown is moving ahead with Narragansett on hiring one superintendent for both districts. The committee ratified the joint body's bylaws by roll call, and the timetable described calls for posting the job in November, reviewing in December and hopefully interviewing in January. A community survey is coming. Staff reported Jamestown ranked first in the state in math, second in English and third in science on last spring's tests. A revised AI use policy had its first reading, and a community meeting on the school facilities plan is set for December 2 at 6 p.m. at Lawn School.