undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Recap: North Providence Zoning Board Rejects Car Wash Permit Extension
By Adriana Vossari,13 days ago
The zoning approvals for a planned car wash on Mineral Spring Avenue were not extended. The board voted 5-0 against the extension after a neighboring apartment owner's attorney argued the approvals expired in December 2025 under Section 509 of the town ordinance. The applicant argued court appeals stopped the clock. The objector's attorney suggested the company could seek the relief again at a new public hearing.
2