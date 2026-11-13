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Saluda Shoals Holiday Lights Return With $25, $30 and $35 Nights
By Micah Delgadillo,11 days ago
Holiday Lights on the River is scheduled to return to Saluda Shoals Park on Nov. 25, running nightly through Dec. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. It is billed as the Midlands' largest drive-through light show and, by one local account, is in its 23rd year. The route, the per-car prices and the nights when the extras shut down are the details that actually change a family's plan. The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission posts the hours and three admission rates.