undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men's Basketball Drops Opener to #25 UAH
12 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Barry Buccaneers fell in their season opener at the GSC/SSC Crossover against 25th-ranked host Alabama-Huntsville. Records: UAH (2-0), Barry (0-1) First Half – Tjall de Vaal hit the first bucket of the year for Barry, drilling one from behind the arc. Gui Tesch immediately followed scoring on the next basket for an early 5-0 lead. UAH quickly scored five of their own, but Barry then went on a 11-0 run and took a 16-5 lead. The Bucs led by as much as 14 in the half at 23-9 before the tide started to turn. The Chargers went on a 22-5 run from the 8:31 mark to close out the half up three at 31-28. De Vaal led the Bucs with 11 at the break. | UAH 31, Barry 28.