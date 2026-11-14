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Russell Brand Jokes About Being 'Lonely' In Jail In Resurfaced Interview With Lindsay Lohan
By TMZ Staff,2 days ago
Russell Brand once awkwardly joked about how lonely jail is in front of Lindsay Lohan ... in a resurfaced clip making the rounds from 12 years ago. In the clip from his and LiLo's appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2014 ... Brand seemed to reference his 2012 arrest in New Orleans, after he allegedly snatched a phone from a photographer.