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Morehead State Cross Country Improves at NCAA Regionals
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Morehead State closed its cross-country season with improved team finishes at the NCAA Southeast Regional, led by freshman Shelby Lamb and doctoral student Aidan Massey. Lamb placed 67th in the women’s 6K, the Eagles’ best individual regional finish since 2018; Massey ran a 10K personal best of 30:56.9, becoming the sixth runner in program history to break 31 minutes. The women finished 33rd and the men 26th, improving on their 2025 results.