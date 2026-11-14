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Leathernecks race hard, but are unable to advance at the NCAA Midwest Regional
By Via Western Illinois University Athletics,,13 days ago
AMES, IA - The Western Illinois Women's Cross Country team raced in the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, November 13th, and came in 31st of 35 teams. The race took place at 11:00 AM at the Iowa State Cross Country Course, with the top time for the Leathernecks being a 22:08.9 by senior Emma-Kate Watt. The next best mark for the Leathernecks was a 22:17.7 by Karson Oberender, followed by a 22:27.3 by Lydia Bennett. Rounding out the top five for the leathernecks were Ellie Eastman and Lily Patterson, with times of 23:09.3 and 23:17.0 respectively. This meet marked the...