undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marshall’s Rachael Withrow Wins Sun Belt Cross Country Title
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Marshall senior Rachael Withrow turned her graduate season into a record-setting cross-country campaign, winning all five races she entered and claiming the 2026 Sun Belt Conference individual title. The West Virginia native also set the conference championship meet and course record, giving Marshall its second women’s individual champion in program history.