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Lions Roar Through First Two Rounds
By Tyler Anderson,13 days ago
The Lions made quick work of the 16th-seeded Wolves by defeating them 25-10, 25-12, and 25-11. Before the match, the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association named its newest member, Chris Elsner, as she was awarded a plaque moments before the match started, and history was also made during the match as senior Finley Parcher became the school’s all-time leader in kills as she passed Jessie Roberts who held the record for 18 years.