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Kyle Cooke Reveals Surprising Updates on These Summer House Alums: "Kind of Funny..." (EXCLUSIVE)
By Casey Suglia,2 days ago
Kyle Cooke said he tries to stay in touch with former Summer House cast members and shared updates on several alums. Kyle Cooke also shared support for former castmates Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, and Luke Gulbranson, praising Hannah and Paige’s podcast success and commending Luke for running for Congress in Minnesota.