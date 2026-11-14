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Coral Springs Woman Sentenced to 8 Months In Prison for COVID-19 Relief Loan Fraud
By Carrie Gloeckner Rose,13 days ago
A Coral Springs woman was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for submitting fraudulent applications for about $164,521 in COVID-19 disaster relief loans, according to the US Department of Justice. Junaque Nicole Tullis, 46, aka “Juanaque Tullis,” pled guilty to wire fraud on April 23, 2026. She was sentenced...