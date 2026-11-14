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Cinescapes Pro Turns iPhone and iPad Into Cinematic Ambient Instruments
13 days ago
Rast Sound has released Cinescapes Pro for iPhone and iPad. The instrument combines layered sounds with a system for generating and evolving chord progressions. Users begin by choosing a mood, scale and key. Cinescapes Pro then generates a progression that can repeat in Loop mode or continue changing with Evolve. Its four main sound layers—Pad, Bass, Noise and Atmos—can be mixed and shaped independently, while Shuffle generates new sound combinations. Individual layers can be locked to preserve selected sounds while experimenting with the others.