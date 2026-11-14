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Huckabee Sanders: Free School Breakfast ‘Made a Big Difference’ in Arkansas, Students Won’t Learn if They’re Hungry
By Ian Hanchett,2 days ago
On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) discussed progress on education in the state and said that having free breakfast for all public school students “made a big difference and a big help and boost to our kids.” And a student who’s hungry won’t learn.
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