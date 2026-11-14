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12 Ways to Create a Wildlife-Friendly Garden That Attracts Beautiful Creatures
By Gargi,13 days ago
There’s something quietly extraordinary about a garden that hums with life. Not just the cultivated kind – the kind you planned for – but the uninvited, unpredictable kind. A dragonfly hovering over a pond. A hedgehog snuffling through the dusk. A flash of wings where you only expected stillness. Most people assume that attracting wildlife requires acres of countryside or expert-level ecological knowledge. They’re wrong.