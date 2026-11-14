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Living Sky Combines Convolution Reverb, 3D Positioning & Modulation For Immersive Audio
13 days ago
Canadian developer MNTRA has introduced Living Sky, a GPU-powered spatial mixing and reverb engine designed to combine 3D sound positioning with the acoustic characteristics of real-world spaces. Available as a plugin for macOS and Windows, Living Sky combines convolution processing, spatial modulation and a library of captured acoustic environments in...