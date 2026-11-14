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San Diego Police Used Flock Cameras to Track a Domestic Violence Victim and Their Own Officer
By Ben J. Costas,2 days ago
San Diego police internal investigators pulled up Flock license-plate camera data in August 2025 to check whether a domestic violence victim's car and the personal car of Officer Miguel Gonzalez had crossed paths. The search came amid a misconduct investigation into Gonzalez, who, according to that internal investigation, began a romantic and sexual relationship with a domestic violence victim and had sex with her while on duty on March 6, 2025.
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