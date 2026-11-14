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Are you prepared for an emergency? Caldwell police urge 72-hour readiness
12 days ago
The Caldwell Police Department is encouraging residents to take the time to prepare now for emergencies before winter weather and other unexpected disruptions occur. In a Facebook post on Friday, the department said recent technology outages have highlighted just how dependent many people are on communications, banking, shopping and other everyday services. Officials said emergencies can happen as a result of severe weather, power outages, natural disasters and technology failures.