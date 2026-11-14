undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ASU football travel to Orlando delayed by nationwide FAA ground stop; game rescheduled to 5:30 pm
By Chris Wright,Carl-Max Millionard,11 days ago
The UCF Football team has announced that the game against Arizona State University will now commence at 5:30 p.m. Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates. The Sun Devils travel plans to Orlando have come to a halt. The football teams travel plans have been affected by the nationwide FAA ground stoppage.