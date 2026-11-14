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50 Easy Gingerbread Recipes for Christmas Baking and Festive Treats
13 days ago
I love gingerbread at Christmas, and I think it’s one of those things that really gets you in the mood for the holidays. There’s nothing quite like the smell of gingerbread baking in the oven, especially when it’s freezing cold outside. I usually think of gingerbread men when someone mentions gingerbread, but there are actually so many other things you can make with those lovely Christmas spices.