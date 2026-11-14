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DAVE MUSTAINE On MEGADETH's 'Retirement Tour': 'We're Gonna Play As Long As We Can'
13 days ago
At this past September's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine confirmed to Musora that his worsening hand condition has forced the band's retirement. He's been diagnosed with Dupuytren's contracture — also known as Viking's Disease — which is preventing him from playing his guitar at a hundred percent and ultimately led to his decision to announce that MEGADETH would embark on its farewell tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Look at my hand. I've got an injury on my hand. It's just genetic. It's something that just happens to people. Some people get it, some people don't. It's actually called Dupuytren contracture [a condition that causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm of the hand] or Viking's hand.