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Georgia ends UNC’s 21-game home streak, Virginia survives Maryland in ACC men’s basketball roundup
By William Capps,12 days ago
Georgia ended North Carolina’s 21-game home winning streak with a 78-70 win at the Smith Center, one of three ACC losses to non-conference opponents on Friday night. No. 6 Virginia survived at Maryland 87-83, No. 17 Miami made a school-record 20 three-pointers and No. 2 Duke romped past SIUE 90-47. Here is the roundup, following Wednesday’s ACC men’s recap.
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