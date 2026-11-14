undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ocala man wins $48,204 from lottery ticket purchased at Marion Oaks convenience store
By Jeremiah Delgado,2 days ago
An Ocala man has officially claimed a winning lottery ticket worth more than $48,000 that he purchased at a convenience store in Marion Oaks. According to state lottery records updated this week, Herben Gilbert of Ocala claimed the $48,204.53 top prize from the Sunday, Nov. 8, evening drawing of the Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game.
12