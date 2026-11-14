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To Follow Your Faith, You Have to Sin a Little
By Mike Eakins,13 days ago
Sister Marian is back, together with “her world of monsters, witches and bizarre convents stretched across an apocalyptic world” (AIPT)! Our favorite warrior nun has returned for a bold, new, irreverent one-shot, MARIAN HERETIC: BOOK OF JOAN #1, featuring dynamic duo Tini Howard and Joe Jaro’s signature storytelling of rebellion, sexuality, and the hard truth that sometimes in order to follow your faith, you have to sin a little.