undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Netflix has a new hit on its hands with a surprisingly fresh take on a fairy tale classic
By Aimee Hart,2 days ago
Fairy tale revisionism has been a popular storytelling trope to unpack for a while now. What if Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty was a victim of oppression? What if Peter Pan was queer and in love with Captain Hook? What if fairy-tale heroes and heroines were just stand-ins for celebrity culture? What if the Wicked Witch of the West was good, actually?