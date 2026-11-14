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James Gunn responds to scathing Man of Tomorrow rumors following DC Studios exit
2 days ago
Skydance's decision to replace DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran with Jeremy Latcham earlier this week has spawned all sorts of rumors and reports. For the first time since the news broke last Monday, James Gunn spoke out on social media to deny certain rumors, specifically those surrounding next year's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.