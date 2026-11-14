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New York Man's Golf Cart Crawl Near Lake Sumter Landing Ends in DUI Arrest
By Jasmine Williams,2 days ago
A 55-year-old New York man was arrested on a DUI charge Wednesday night after a Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputy reported seeing his golf cart speeding on Lakeshore Drive and nearly clipping a curb near Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy David Youngkrans, of Webster, N.Y., later provided breath samples of .188 and .185 blood alcohol content at the Sumter County Detention Center, more than twice Florida's legal limit.
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