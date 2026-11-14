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neutral tones and earthy green accents unify renewed 1975 athens penthouse
By TERON Studio,13 days ago
Teron studio reorganizes a 77-sqm penthouse opposite pedion tou areos park, around daylight, city views and shades of green. TERON STUDIO RECONFIGURES 77-SQM 1975 ATHENS PENTHOUSE. Occupying the top floor of a 1975 residential building adjacent to Athens’ Pedion tou Areos park, An Architect’s Penthouse is a 77-sqm apartment renovation...