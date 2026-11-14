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Trees That Look Beautiful All Winter Long
By Staff,2 days ago
In this episode, Kena and Lisa Watters-Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share the trees that look beautiful all winter long. They’ll explore evergreen trees that thrive in the Central Highlands and bring lasting beauty to the garden year-round. They discuss why fall is an excellent time to plant and share tree options that keep your landscape attractive even in the colder months. Tune in to discover which evergreens might be a good fit for your yard this season!