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Device deemed ‘credible threat’ triggers evacuation around ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois
12 days ago
A suspicious device at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, triggered a temporary evacuation request for those within a 1-mile radius, with events cancelled Friday. An evacuation recommendation for those within that 1-mile radius after Friday afternoon's discovery at the BioUrja Renewables facility was lifted Saturday, according to Peoria police.