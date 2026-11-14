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Best Ninja Games on PC and Console: Top Stealth, Slashers and Platformers
By Anastasiia Sokolova,2 days ago
Ninja games are the fantasy of a silent killer who melts into the shadows, drops a sentry with a single motion and slips away unseen. Over the decades the theme has spread wide: from hardcore katana slashers to patient stealth and pixel-art platformers about shinobi. We've gathered the best ninja games on PC and console and sorted them by how they play, so you can quickly find your thing — quiet takedowns, honest swordplay or retro platforming.