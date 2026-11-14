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Spider-Bot Mural Revealed for Upcoming Spider-Man Attraction at Shanghai Disneyland
By Austin Haughton,13 days ago
Shanghai Disney Resort has revealed a colorful new Spider-Bot mural for its new Spider-Man-themed land, offering another look at the playful robotic characters that will feature in the park’s new roller coaster. Spider-Bot Mural at Shanghai Disneyland. In a new Instagram Reel shared by Shanghai Disney Resort in collaboration...