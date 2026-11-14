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NM Supreme Court Upholds Sunland Park Father's Child Sex Abuse Convictions
By Reid Quihuis,11 days ago
The New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously ruled Friday that a Sunland Park man's convictions for sexually abusing his daughter will stand, rejecting his bid for a new trial even after the girl recanted her accusations at his sentencing hearing. Rafael Arias was found guilty by a jury in 2022 on six counts of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a child under 13, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison minus time served, with all six sentences running concurrently.