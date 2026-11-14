undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Off Ireland's Western Coast Is A Pretty Island With Scenic Camping, Charming Villages, And Vast Ocean Views
By Joseph Richard Francis,2 days ago
According to The Ireland Walking Guide, there are 29 accessible islands peppering the long coastline of the nation, each with its own promise of adventure. Among them is the rock of Valentia Island, a place perched out right on the far-flung cusp of the country, between the raw and jagged cliffs of the Skellig Coast and the vast Atlantic Ocean. It's an enthralling spot, where lighthouses stand tall against the wild waves, pre-historic relics abound, and the views are, simply, breathtaking.