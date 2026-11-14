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Former Kentucky star disillusioned with program: ‘It just doesn’t seem like it’s clicking’
By Alejandro Lopez,2 days ago
One of college basketballs most iconic programs have struggled to garner any excitement from its fans over the past few seasons. This season has been no different. After the Wildcats narrow 78-77 victory over Northern Arizona on Friday, former Kentucky star Jamal Mashburn expressed his dissatisfaction with the program. “I...