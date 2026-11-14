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FLORES BLANKS ICEMEN FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT SWAMP RABBITS WIN
12 days ago
(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) – Owen Flores stopped all 19 shots he saw, and supported by the eventual game-winner from Ryan O’Reilly 28:37 into the scoreless duel and late goals by Mike O’Leary and Jake Percival, powered the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night. The win pushes the Swamp Rabbits current streak to six in a row, and makes them the first team to double-digit wins in the ECHL.