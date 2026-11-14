Coffee is known to influence our health in a number of different ways, and it might be changing things in your gut. Image credit: Hassan Creations 786/Shutterstock.com

For those of us who start their day with a steaming cup of fresh coffee, there might just be another perk.

As one of the most consumed drinks in the world, it is hardly surprising that there has been a lot of research looking into the effect that coffee has on the body. Most of these seem to show positive impacts.

For example, studies have found that those who drink coffee are at a lower risk of a wide range of diseases, including type 2 diabetes, depression, and even cancer.

But there is one impact that is often joked about but little studied. I’m sure we’ve all heard stories of someone who maybe drank one cup too many in the morning before having to make an unscheduled dash for the toilet.

So does drinking coffee actually have an effect on whether you need to poop? Well, while maybe not answering this question definitively, a new study has shed a little light on this question.

Coffee's effect on the gut

Rather than focusing on how coffee might affect certain disease risks, this new research looked at how the drink affects the actual physiology of the gut itself.

“We already know from other studies that coffee can influence a range of processes in the digestive system, including acid secretion in the stomach,” explains Henrik Munch Roager, Associate Professor and Research Group Leader at the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports, in a statement.

“Anecdotally, many people also report that coffee affects their digestion.”

The researchers recruited 61 adults in Denmark who drink coffee to a varying degree, who were then split into two groups.

The first group was considered as ‘frequent’ coffee drinkers, consuming between 1 and 5 cups a day on at least 3 out of 8 study days. The second group was those who drank coffee below that threshold.

The participants were then given a small, pill-sized device to swallow that recorded various measurements as it passed through their guts, including transit time, pH, temperature, pressure, and intestinal contractions.

The researchers found that those who consumed the most coffee had “significantly” lower pH in the small intestine, meaning it was more acidic, but intriguingly, they also found that drinking coffee was associated with more contractions of the colon.

While this suggests a link between coffee consumption and gut motility, the authors do note that there didn't actually seem to be a difference in overall gut transit time, suggesting that there are other factors at play here.

Differences in microbiome

Interestingly, the scientists also identified differences in the gut microbiome. They found that coffee drinkers had a greater diversity of microorganisms living in their gut than those who don’t. The scientists suggest that this might be linked to differences in acidity and transit time of the gut.

What all this means in practice is difficult to say. The study was limited by its small sample size, but also by the fact that the amount of coffee being consumed by each participant wasn’t controlled, making any firm conclusions difficult to draw.

What it does show is an interesting indication as to how coffee might be affecting our gut itself. The scientists hope that this might provide an avenue of exploration for those who might want to explore more general gastrointestinal problems.

“A great many people struggle with constipation and irregular bowel movements. If we can understand how coffee affects digestion and intestinal contractions, it may be possible to use that knowledge to stimulate gut motility in a natural way,” says Roager.

“That would be extremely valuable.”

The research has been published in the journal Gut Microbiology.