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Underdog NFL Picks for SNF, Week 10: Player Projections & Fantasy Picks, 11/15
By Writers,2 days ago
Searching for the best Underdog NFL picks today for Sunday Night Football? The 6-2 Steelers visit the 6-2 Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night, with Cincinnati a 3.5-point favorite and the total near 49.5, and the AFC North lead on the line. Below, we highlight our top Underdog NFL picks for this Week 10 matchup, along with the player projections and matchup breakdowns behind each selection.