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Adam, Mine. by K. Ancrum: Review by Alex Brown
2 days ago
Adam, Mine. , K. Ancrum (Harper 9780063449022, $19.99, 384pp, hc) September 2026. K. Ancrum’s Adam, Mine. is a young adult reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, but it’s about as similar to the original novel as Guillermo del Toro’s 2025 film adaptation is. The connections are intentionally loose, and both adapters explore themes absent or only hinted at in the original. Ancrum’s historical YA is set in 1890, about 70 years after Shelley’s book was published. Is the novel science fiction or fantasy? Perhaps it is both, or sometimes one more than the other. A conversation between Elias and one of the alchemists he and Victor spend time with on their journey provides the closest I think we can come to a label: “‘How much of this even is magic anyway?’ Elias asked boldly. ‘Most of it seems like science untimely, ripped from the future by gifted men. Always existing within the realm of possibility.’ Willem shrugged. ‘I would not know. It is none of my business,’ he said unhelpfully.”