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Men's Basketball Rallies in Second Half to Earn 69-64 Season-Opening Victory Over Midwestern State
12 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (November 13, 2026) – Colorado State University Pueblo men's basketball opened its 2026-27 season here Friday evening on a winning note as the ThunderWolves used a strong second-half shooting performance and clutch plays down the stretch to rally past Midwestern State, 69-64, in front of nearly 1,000 fans in Massari Arena.