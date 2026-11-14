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COVID-19 Vaccines Paid Off Up to $809 Per Dollar Spent in 2021
2 days ago
High-income countries gained the most economic value from COVID-19 vaccines but low-income countries got the most per-person vaccinations relative to GDP. Every dollar spent developing and delivering COVID-19 vaccines returned an estimated $59.70 to $809 in health and economic value in the first year of vaccination (December 2020 to December 2021), according to the first global return-on-investment (ROI) analysis on COVID-19 vaccines published in PLOS Medicine.1.